Twitter Buzzes as Juventus Finds Replacement for Buffon

One of the most decorated European football clubs has chosen 25-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin to replace legendary goalie Gianluigi Buffon, 40, who decided to quit. The club is to pay 12 million euros for the replacement.

Italian football club Juventus has signed 25-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin from Genoa for four years to replace one of football’s brightest stars, Gianluigi Buffon. The World Cup champion, considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, announced mid-May that he would leave the team, where he spent 17 years, at the end of the season.

Although Buffon has reportedly changed his mind about retiring from football a number of times, three weeks after his last match Juventus replaced him with the goalkeeper from its rival club in exchange for 12 million euros.

Although many fans welcomed him on Twitter:

It’s so strange, we were used to play football together when we were just little kids, and now you are in my beloved team! Good luck Mattia, I’ll wish you all the best! — Lorenzo (@Lore_F74) 8 июня 2018 г.

What a great signing 😍welcome to the family #Perin — Hasan Ibrahim (@88hasan) 8 июня 2018 г.

​Others were not ready swap Perin for Buffon:

Juventus have made the GK signing of Mattia Perin from Genoa! Will he replace club legend Gianluigi Buffon?? pic.twitter.com/LWTbD4WZN2 — MR. Liverpool LFC (@amazing_top5) 9 июня 2018 г.

Non sono ottimista… — 🦓 Lucy aka Jj. Lu (@lucyconticina) 8 июня 2018 г.

​I'm not optimistic…

Stepping in his shoes to keep them warm while main man Szczesny takes no.1 spot? — noor (@nuu0023) 8 июня 2018 г.

​The fashion police was also on duty.

He couldn't shave or go to haircut for this pic, could he!? — Sam Ramezanli (@samramez) 9 июня 2018 г.

Firat thing to do: shave him and get him a proper haircut. — Бојан Срдановић (@GrandeAmore10) 8 июня 2018 г.

