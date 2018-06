The son of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, after a friendly match between Portugal and Algeria (3:0), steps into the Estadio da Luz stadium.

He played with his father and then scored a goal.

READ MORE: Russian Football Club Suggests Cristiano Ronaldo Join Team

The press service of the team published a video of the goal on Twitter with the words: "The final whistle doesn't mean the show is over. Cristiano and his son, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!"