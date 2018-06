It’s not for the lack of options, but there is no official World Cup song for England supporters this year. The Football Association has confirmed no official tune is planned but it didn’t stop the fans from presenting their bids. Here is your chance to vote the best hit to the top of this World Cup music chart.

With less than a week until the start of the 2018 World Cup championship, England fans are getting ready both in Britain and Russia to support their squad. In recent years, the English team fans didn't have an official single to sing along to while supporting the Three Lions from the stands.

They decided to take matters in their own hands and here is what they've come up with.