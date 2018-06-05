MU Ex-Footballer Wes Brown: 'We Don't Read British Media Reports About Russia'

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup that is set to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, Sputnik talked to a British footballer, former Manchester United player and two-time winner of the Champions League, Wes Brown.

Sputnik: You, probably, have good memories of Russia because 10 years ago it hosted the Champions League final that you won. This is probably the main impression of Russia that you have?

Wes Brown: It's my best memory. I had a great time when I was playing, against Chelsea as well. And, you know, my whole family came out and had a really good time, I really enjoyed it, and obviously we won as well. And it was ten years ago, two weeks ago. My sister reminded me of that great occasion. There was a great party afterwards, and we celebrated well.

Sputnik: This final showed that Russia can organize events at the highest level and probably people think that the tournament, the World Cup, was awarded to Russia based on the fact that the Champions League final was arranged very well. Do you think that the World Cup in Russia can be organized at the highest level?

Wes Brown: Yes, I mean the Champion's league finale was absolutely brilliant. I can tell you that from a player point of view. Everything was organized, and there is nothing but to say, because everything was on time. […] It is going to be a tremendous time I think [about FIFA]. They've sold millions of tickets, and people want to come here, and watch the games, and that's what it's all about. That's what football is about. That's what the World Cup is about. And Russia has provided that.

Sputnik: British media put pressure on Russia, saying "don't go there, it's dangerous," and all that stuff. Does it affect the opinions of fans in England?

Wes Brown: That's why I don't read newspapers. I mean, the English press can be funny sometimes. I'm guessing half the people that wrote them haven't even been there. We don't really listen to it, we don't read it. There is no point in it, especially when something goes in about you and it's not true, but they still print it anyway. Some people might listen to it; that's how the press works. But in general, football fans love football and they will be coming to support the teams. And that will be the same across the world.