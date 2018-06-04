Register
21:26 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Maria Sharapova poses with the Suzanne Lenglen trophy in Paris on June 8, 2014 a day after winning the Roland Garros French Tennis Open

    Sharapova Responds to Serena Williams, Who Gave Up Match With Her Due to Injury

    © AFP 2018 / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
    Sport
    Get short URL
    2012

    Earlier Williams slammed Sharapova's memoir, which claims that there was rivalry between the two tennis players, as "hearsay." She said that she felt disappointed about Sharapova's perception of relations between the two.

    Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has expressed her regret that Serena Williams won't be able to play in a match with her, Times journalist Stuart Fraser reported, citing Sharapova's words.

    "I was looking forward to my match against Serena [Williams] today and am disappointed that she had to withdraw. I wish her a speedy recovery and hope she returns to the tour soon," Sharapova said.

    Serena Williams announced on June 4 that she won't be able to participate in a match with Sharapova due to "issues with pec muscle." According to her, she "can't physically serve" and thus can't play properly.

    READ MORE: Serena Williams Slams Sharapova's Book as 'Hearsay' Ahead of French Open Game

    Williams earlier reacted harshly to Sharapova's memoir, where the latter suggested that a fierce rivalry began between them after she won a match against Williams in 2004 and later learned that she cried in a locker room following the game. Williams slammed the book as "hearsay" and expressed regret at the fact that Sharapova viewed the event in that light.

    Related:

    Serena Williams Slams Sharapova's Book as 'Hearsay' Ahead of French Open Game
    Maria Sharapova Reaches 4th Round at French Open
    Go Masha! Russian Tennis Star Sharapova Back at Roland Garros in 'Sexy' Dress
    Maria Sharapova Wins First French Open Since 2015, Doping Scandal
    Has Sharapova Been Thinking About the End of Her Career?
    Tennis Greats Sharapova, Williams to Hit Silver Screen in Ocean's 8 Flick
    India Police Launch Probe Into Fraud Case Involving Tennis Star Sharapova
    Tags:
    tennis players, tennis, French Open, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse