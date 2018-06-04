Sharapova Responds to Serena Williams, Who Gave Up Match With Her Due to Injury

Earlier Williams slammed Sharapova's memoir, which claims that there was rivalry between the two tennis players, as "hearsay." She said that she felt disappointed about Sharapova's perception of relations between the two.

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has expressed her regret that Serena Williams won't be able to play in a match with her, Times journalist Stuart Fraser reported, citing Sharapova's words.

"I was looking forward to my match against Serena [Williams] today and am disappointed that she had to withdraw. I wish her a speedy recovery and hope she returns to the tour soon," Sharapova said.

Serena Williams announced on June 4 that she won't be able to participate in a match with Sharapova due to "issues with pec muscle." According to her, she "can't physically serve" and thus can't play properly.

"I unfortunately been having some issues with my pec muscle… right now I can't actually serve so it's actually hard to play when I can't physically serve."

Williams earlier reacted harshly to Sharapova's memoir, where the latter suggested that a fierce rivalry began between them after she won a match against Williams in 2004 and later learned that she cried in a locker room following the game. Williams slammed the book as "hearsay" and expressed regret at the fact that Sharapova viewed the event in that light.