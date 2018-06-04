Bling Ring: List of World’s Priciest Footballers Unveiled

CIES Football Observatory analysts have named England and Tottenham Hotspurs forward Harry Kane the world’s most expensive player from a transfer value standpoint.

According to the CIES’s exclusive algorithm, Kane is currently worth €201.2 million ($268 million), ahead of Paris St-Germain’s Neymar estimated at €197.5 million ($263.8 million) and fellow St-Germaine player Kylian Mbappe at €186.5 ($246.2 million).

The list of top 100 big-5 league players is available on the portal’s website.

© AFP 2018 / Javier Soriano 'Make Up Your Mind Now!' Russian Football Club Suggests Cristiano Ronaldo Join Team

The list also features Barcelona Lionel Messi, worth 184.2 million euros ($216 million), and Mohammed Salah from Liverpool estimated at 195.7 million euros ($229.3 million).

Real Madrid’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in 24th place at 103 million euros ($120.6 million).

CIES Football Observatory analysts use an exclusive algorithm to evaluate a player's worth, considering age, position, number of games played and goals scored, club and national team performance and championship categories.

READ MORE: 'He Isn't Human': Messi Scores 600th Career Goal (VIDEO)