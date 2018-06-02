Maria Sharapova Reaches 4th Round at French Open

Sharapova had defeated Pliskova, and it took her only 59 minutes to do so. During this time, Maria made three aces, five double mistakes and executed five breakpoints out of 10.
Earlier, Sharapova tested positive for meldonium and was disqualified in January 2016, during the Australian Open, for two years.
Sharapova became No. 1 in the world for the first time in 2005 at the age of 18. She has 36 singles titles and five Grand Slam titles — two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open — and is currently ranked third, just behind Serena and Venus Williams.
