Maria Sharapova Reaches 4th Round at French Open

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has reached the fourth round of the French Open. In the third round, she did not experience any problems against Karolina Pliskova.

Sharapova had defeated Pliskova, and it took her only 59 minutes to do so. During this time, Maria made three aces, five double mistakes and executed five breakpoints out of 10.

© AP Photo / Vincent Thian Tennis Greats Sharapova, Williams to Hit Silver Screen in Ocean's 8 Spinoff Flick , who won two of her five majors at Roland Garros, could face Serena Williams, which would be their 22nd career meeting.

Earlier, Sharapova tested positive for meldonium and was disqualified in January 2016, during the Australian Open, for two years.

Sharapova became No. 1 in the world for the first time in 2005 at the age of 18. She has 36 singles titles and five Grand Slam titles — two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open — and is currently ranked third, just behind Serena and Venus Williams.