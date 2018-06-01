Register
14:19 GMT +301 June 2018
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2018 Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic

    Go Masha! Russian Tennis Star Sharapova Back at Roland Garros in 'Sexy' Dress

    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Sport
    0 31

    Competing in the third round of the French Open, Maria Sharapova has shared some pictures on her Instagram page in the wake of a tough match against Donna Vekic from Croatia.

    The caption "Dress thoughts?" instantly provoked plenty of reactions, with Maria’s fans sharing their enthusiasm about not only the way the tennis player looked yesterday, but also the outcome of her match and her prospects in the tournament at large. 

    "Gorgeous," wrote one Instagram user, while another one continued: "Dresses automatically become beautiful when you wear them!! Dresses don’t look good on u but u look good on dresses."

    Many rushed to wish her all the best in the upcoming games:

    "Go Masha, please win Roland Garros, I am supporting you!" a Russian-speaking fan wrote.

    Sharapova looks determined to beat her opponents and get her first Roland Garros campaign in the past three years back on track, seeking a third title. She has already gotten the ball rolling, having beaten Croatian player Donna Vekic 7-5 6-4 in yesterday’s tense match. Sharapova is now due to face Karolina Pliskova, the sixth seed at the French Open.

    In the spring of last year, Sharapova had recovered from a 15-month doping scandal, but it had still taken about a year to reinstate her rank to qualify for the landmark tournament. Sharapova is currently back in the world's top 30, seeded 28th at Roland Garros.

    READ MORE: Maria Sharapova Wins First French Open Since 2015, Doping Scandal

