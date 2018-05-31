Register
    Roman Abramovich

    Russians Do it ... Again? Twitter Calls on Abramovich to Hire Zidane

    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    Sport
    Twitter users have rushed to react to Zenedine Zidane’s unexpected resignation from Real Madrid FC just minutes after he announced his decision. Amid regrets and praises, the name of Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire and order of Chelsea FC, keeps popping up a lot.

    The coach of the Spanish Real Madrid football club, Zinedine Zidane, has announced his decision to leave his post, but hasn’t given any clear details whether he will continue his career. Although he stated that he wasn’t going to head any club right now or wasn’t searching for another job, many commentators didn’t seem to believe it.

    The fact that one of the most successful coaches in history, who secured a record-breaking three consecutive victories during the European Champions League tournament, is a “free agent” now, has kept Twitter users on their toes. Many of them immediately compared the football superstar with another big name of European football – the owner of Chelsea Football Club and Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich.

    READ MORE: Zinedine Zidane, Legendary Footballer and Coach, Confesses His Love of Russia

    The fact, that Chelsea FC announced that it had put its new stadium project on hold the same day Zidane parted with Real seems no coincidence to them as they debate whether Russia has been meddling in these affairs.

    ​Others predict that Abramovich won’t miss a chance…

    ​…and  urge him to act fast and bring Zidane to Chelsea.  

    Related:

    Real Madrid Coach Zidane Announces Decision to Leave His Post
    Zinedine Zidane, Legendary Footballer and Coach, Confesses His Love of Russia
    Messi and Zidane in Moscow: World Football Stars Present Official FIFA 2018 Ball
    Abramovich Puts Chelsea Stadium Project on Ice, Might Withdraw UK Visa Request
    Russian Billionaire Abramovich Left Israel After Obtaining Citizenship – Source
    Russian Billionaire Abramovich Gets Israeli Passport Amid UK Visa Issue - Media
    UK Did Not Ask Russia's Abramovich to Explain Origin of Capital – Source
    Tags:
    head coach, FC Real Madrid, Chelsea Football Club, Zinedine Zidane, Roman Abramovich, United Kingdom, Madrid, London
