Real Madrid Coach Zidane Announces Decision to Leave His Post

The coach of the Real Madrid football club, Zinedine Zidane, has announced his decision to leave his post.
Speaking at a press conference, Zidane said that he felt it was the right moment — for him and for the club — to make a change.
The decision comes just days after the club won its third title in a row of the European Champions League tournament.
Separately, media reports suggested that Real Madrid's striker and football superstar Christiano Ronaldo hinted at his own decision to leave the club, with no official confirmation following yet.
When hired back in January 2016, football observers speculated that Zidane lacked the experience to manage the legendary Spanish club as this was his first major head-coaching job, however, the doubts quickly disappeared amid breathtaking victories of the Royal club.
