Real Madrid Coach Zidane Announces Decision to Leave His Post

The surprise announcement comes less than a week after the historic Real Madrid's victory in the Champions League for the third time in a row, with Zidane becoming the only manager in the history of football to have such a record.

The coach of the Real Madrid football club, Zinedine Zidane, has announced his decision to leave his post.

Speaking at a press conference, Zidane said that he felt it was the right moment — for him and for the club — to make a change.

The decision comes just days after the club won its third title in a row of the European Champions League tournament.

Separately, media reports suggested that Real Madrid's striker and football superstar Christiano Ronaldo hinted at his own decision to leave the club, with no official confirmation following yet.

Zinedine Zidane, 45, has been the trainer of Real Madrid, for which he used to play as a striking midfielder prior to finishing his carreer as a fooballer, since 2016. Over these years, the French football, also known as "Zizou" has helped Real Madrid win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and one La Liga championship in 2017.

When hired back in January 2016, football observers speculated that Zidane lacked the experience to manage the legendary Spanish club as this was his first major head-coaching job, however, the doubts quickly disappeared amid breathtaking victories of the Royal club.