Maria Sharapova Wins First French Open Since 2015, Doping Scandal

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium, banned at the January 2016, just that very month during Australian open and was disqualified for two years. However, Sharapova won an appeal, reducing the suspension to 15 months. She still questions whether meldonium should be on the list, arguing there is "no proof" of its performance-enhancing effects.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova showed a serious performance, claiming victory over Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp in her first French Open match since 2015 on Tuesday.

Sharapova, the 28th seed, will face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round.

