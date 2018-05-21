Swedish National Ice Hockey Team Wins IIHF World Championship

Three periods of the match ended with a draw 2:2 with Switzerland's Nino Niederreiter and Timo Meier as well as Sweden's Gustav Nyquist and Mika Zibanejad having scored the goals. The overtime ended without goals while the penalty shootout ended with the 2:1 victory of the Swedish team.

The Swedish national team won its 11th world championship and the second one in a row. The bronze medals were won by the US national team that defeated on Sunday the Canadian team (4:1).

The Swiss national team has never been ice hockey world champion, having won silver medals twice: in 1935 and in 2013. In 2013 the Swiss team was close to historic achievement but suffered an utter defeat in the final game against Sweden (1:5). On Sunday, thus Switzerland will have the second chance in five years to win the world championship.

Unlike Switzerland, Sweden was one of the favorites of the tournament. The Swedish national team won the world championships 10 times and is an incumbent world champion having beaten the Canadian team 2:1 in the final game of the 2017 World Championship.