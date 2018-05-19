Has Sharapova Been Thinking About the End of Her Career?

Sharapova has managed to defeat her opponent in a WTA match in Rome and made it to the semi-finals after having an unlucky streak.

After playing a series of unsuccessful matches in previous tournaments, Sharapova has made it to the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Rome after winning a tough 3 hour game against Jelena Ostapenko. During a press conference, she commented on her victory and career plans.

"I realize these are special moments and I'm closer to the end of my career than I am at the beginning and I appreciate this chapter. I don't know how it's going to end, but I hope it's on my terms," Sharapova said.

She also explained her smile after the match against Ostapenko, saying that the last several months had been very tough and noted that "after all the crap that you're able to go through," you deserve to smile.

She also said that she is aware that there is another life outside her career that she "wants to explore and know more of," but added that currently she loves what she does.