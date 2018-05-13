PSG President Says Neymar to Stay 2000% Amid Rumors of Real Madrid Transfer

Superstar footballer has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as there were rumors of him not getting along with his team mates at the French club.

For some time now, Neymar’s fans have been deliberating what the footballer will do next, after returning to Paris following an injury that put him out of Champions League.

In a recent update on the footballer’s case, it seems like Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi put all rumors to rest.

The president said that he was "2000 per cent" sure Neymar will not leave the club in the next transfer window.

"Who says he cannot stay here? Did anyone say that? No one. He has a contract with us, and he will stay, 2000%. Spanish media are still working for Spanish clubs and against the French clubs. And the French media I don't know who they are working for,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters, according to publication Goal.

The rumors linking Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu [official stadium of Real Madrid] started about a week ago when Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he and Cristiano Ronaldo would be compatible.

At $220 million, Neymar is the most expensive player in history. So for that reason not many clubs can afford him. In his absence from Paris, his team, PSG, was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The 26 year-old player has a contract with PSG for another four years and at the moment he is focusing on his return from injury ahead of the World Cup.

The football star has not played since the end of February due to a foot injury, but scored 19 goals in 20 appearances in Ligue 1.

Neymar has stayed quiet on a potential move and not made any official comments.