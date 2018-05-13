Register
14:23 GMT +313 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 27, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier (MHSC) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

    PSG President Says Neymar to Stay 2000% Amid Rumors of Real Madrid Transfer

    © AFP 2018 / FRANCK FIFE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Superstar footballer has been linked with a move to Real Madrid as there were rumors of him not getting along with his team mates at the French club.

    For some time now, Neymar’s fans have been deliberating what the footballer will do next, after returning to Paris following an injury that put him out of Champions League.

    In a recent update on the footballer’s case, it seems like Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi put all rumors to rest.

    The president said that he was "2000 per cent" sure Neymar will not leave the club in the next transfer window.

    "Who says he cannot stay here? Did anyone say that? No one. He has a contract with us, and he will stay, 2000%. Spanish media are still working for Spanish clubs and against the French clubs. And the French media I don't know who they are working for,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters, according to publication Goal.

    Referee Michael Oliver shows a red car to Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during a Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    Real Madrid-Juventus and Another 4 Mind-Blowing Champions League Games (VIDEO)
    The rumors linking Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu [official stadium of Real Madrid] started about a week ago when Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he and Cristiano Ronaldo would be compatible.

    At $220 million, Neymar is the most expensive player in history. So for that reason not many clubs can afford him. In his absence from Paris, his team, PSG, was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

    The 26 year-old player has a contract with PSG for another four years and at the moment he is focusing on his return from injury ahead of the World Cup. 

    The football star has not played since the end of February due to a foot injury, but scored 19 goals in 20 appearances in Ligue 1.

    Neymar has stayed quiet on a potential move and not made any official comments.

    Related:

    Neymar's Return to Good Health Excites Fans, Boosting FIFA Hopes
    Neymar on His Time With PSG: Five Months Have Felt Like Five Years
    'Fantasy': Neymar Reportedly Linked With €400 Million Move to Real Madrid
    Russia's FAN ID for FIFA World Cup a Hit Among Football Lovers, Travelers
    Preparations for Football World Cup in Russia Almost Complete - Putin (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    rumors, transfer, football, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse