Twitter Debates Barcelona FC Star Suarez' Hint at Upcoming Griezmann’s Transfer

Suarez hinted that Griezmann would be welcomed at Camp Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona.

Luis Suarez has spoken about French forward Antoine Griezmann as though he has already joined the famous Barcelona club in an interview to Spanish station Radio Rincon, and Twitter immediately indulged in speculations, some even saying the news was denied:

However, there is still no formal deal to this end.

The 27-year-old Griezmann has increasingly been linked with a move away from the Madrid team, which he is currently playing for, with Manchester United reportedly agreeing to personal terms of the footballer’s transfer to Old Trafford.

However, it now appears that Barca has been the first to make a move, with the Spanish radio channel citing Suarez as saying: "It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came.

"He's a player who brings a huge amount, he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico and that is fundamental."

Barca’s footballers are still unrivalled in La Liga after 34 matches, however they will face Real Madrid in El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.