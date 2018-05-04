Russian Olympic Committee Chief to Lose IOC Membership

"We have heard that Alexander Zhukov will not be a candidate in the election. That means that with the election of a new president of the Russian Olympic Committee he will lose his position as a member of the International Olympic Committee," Bach told reporters at a press conference.
The ROC was temporarily suspended over the doping scandal in December 2017. Only 169 Russia athletes were allowed to participate in the South Korean Olympics as neutrals. The ban was lifted on February 28 after doping checks. Zhukov was reinstated in April as the chair of IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
