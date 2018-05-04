Russian Olympic Committee Chief to Lose IOC Membership

LAUSANNE (Sputnik) - Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov is set to lose his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after he decided not to run for re-appointment, IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday.

"We have heard that Alexander Zhukov will not be a candidate in the election. That means that with the election of a new president of the Russian Olympic Committee he will lose his position as a member of the International Olympic Committee," Bach told reporters at a press conference.

Zhukov, who has headed the Russian committee since 2010, announced on Wednesday his decision to stand down after a new chief is elected on May 29.

The ROC was temporarily suspended over the doping scandal in December 2017. Only 169 Russia athletes were allowed to participate in the South Korean Olympics as neutrals. The ban was lifted on February 28 after doping checks. Zhukov was reinstated in April as the chair of IOC's Coordination Commission for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.