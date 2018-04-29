Last Emperor Rises: WATCH Emelianenko KO Mir After 'Great' Meeting With FBI

After almost a year outside the hexagone, the Russian mixed martial arts legend has emerged victorious over his formidable opponent with a barrage of punches.

It took Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fedor Emelianenko 48 seconds to prevail over Frank Mir of the United States in the Bellator MMA heavyweight fight on Saturday.

The win has cleared the way for the 41-year-old to make it to the semifinals of Bellator's yearlong heavyweight grand prix where he is due to encounter US rival Chael Sonnen.

Fedor Emelianenko finishes Frank Mir in 48 seconds. The clock has been turned back! #Bellator198 pic.twitter.com/0voHKGI2QV — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) 29 апреля 2018 г.

Add one more legend to the ledger of "The Last Emperor." Fedor Emelianenko finishes Frank Mir in the first! #Bellator198 pic.twitter.com/E16dn3dwJ1 — Kyle Johnson (@KidNobuhiko) 29 апреля 2018 г.

Wow 😳 Fedor Emelianenko TKO's Frank Mir and advances to face Chael Sonnen in Bellator's Grand Prix #Bellator198



pic.twitter.com/RUUvIaodaO — PortlandMMA (@PortlandMMA) 29 апреля 2018 г.

The Saturday fight came a few days after Emelianenko was questioned by the FBI over what The Telegraph reported was the Russian MMA fighter's collaboration with Affliction Entertainment. Commenting on his meeting with the FBI, Emelianenko said that "everything was great".

Affliction Entertainment held a spate of MMA fights from July 2008 to June 2009. Former Affliction Entertainment chief operating officer Michael Cohen's alleged connection with US President Donald Trump is being investigated by the FBI.