WADA Report Says 69 Russian Athletes Violated Anti-Doping Rules in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 69 Russian athletes violated anti-doping regulations in 2016, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in a report issued on Thursday.

"The athlete nationalities with the highest number of ADRVs [Anti-Doping Rule Violations]: 1. Italy (147) 2. France (86) 3. United States (76) 4. Australia (75) 5. Belgium (73) 6. India (69) 6. Russia (69)," the report read.

WADA recorded a total of 1,595 confirmed violations in 2016 among athletes from 117 states and across 112 sports, the report added. The largest number of doping violations were registered in athletics — 205, bodybuilding — 183 and cycling — 165.

Russian athletes committed 30 violations in athletics and six in cycling, the report specified.