Part of Uruguay Historic Stadium’s Turf to Be Sent to Russia for 2018 World Cup

"This is a very symbolic event, very significant for us, because the whole world knows about the great history of this stadium — Estadio Centenario," Sofinsky said Tuesday.
The pieces of Centenario’s pitch are expected to be placed in the stadiums that will host matches of the upcoming tournament.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.
