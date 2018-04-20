Register
19:48 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 4, 2018

    Seismologists Claim Messi's Goals Make Catalonian Ground Tremble

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Have you ever thought a goal by Lionel Messi could cause an earthquake? This is exactly what was found by a team of researchers from the Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera, which lies just 500 meters from Cam Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona, where the renowned Argentinian plays.

    The Institute of Earth Sciences Jaume Almera has determined that Earth reacts to every one of Messi’s goals. Although the vibration is not that significant, it is still noticeable, the scientists assured.

    In a research paper, published in Scientific Reports, the authors analyzed a range of signals, including those provoked by fans during a match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain FC in the Champions League. Last season, a goal in the last minutes of this match granted Barcelona access to the second stage of the league.

    Most of the mini earthquakes, registered by the Catalonian institute, took place during major football championships. Vibrations were found to increase as the most important goals are scored.

    Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, watches from the tribune during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday March 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Paul White
    Disgusted Messi Leaves as Argentina Get Demolished by Spain in Friendly (VIDEO)

    "From 80,000 to 90,000 people attend games in which Barcelona takes part, and when there is an important twist in a match, people move and the movement generates vibrations, which are transmitted to the ground and further intercepted by our instrument. It feels like an earthquake, but is not virtually one," Jordi Díaz, the author of the article and an employee of the institute, told Sputnik.

    However, not only football "shatters" the Catalonian capital. Music concerts also cause vibrations. Famed musician Bruce Springsteen also achieved similar effects when in 2016 he made a 65,000-strong audience at Camp Nou dance to his rhythms. The concert lasted for three hours and vibrations were recorded by the institute’s detectors.

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Messi Opens up on Life After Football and Fatherhood

    The case is even more curious, as the recording is long and it shows how rhythms make the ground vibrate. One can even determine the exact moment when the musician starts singing a new song.

    "This is quite impressive, as during the encore performance people danced to hits, and the vibration was more stable in time; one could trace the rhythm of each song, watching the detector register all the movements," Díaz said.

    The research has turned out to have a real practical application. According to the scientist, the results of the research may come in handy for specialists who are responsible for the construction of buildings and their further "behavior."

    READ MORE: No Racism in Russia, FIFA 2018 Set to Be Great Tournament — Shanghai SIPG Player

    Related:

    Over 164,000 World Cup Tickets Sold on First Day of Last-Minute Sales - FIFA
    Eldest Volunteer Helping With 2018 FIFA in Russia Turning 86 – Volunteer Center
    US Fans Booked Most FAN IDs for FIFA World Cup in Russia - Russian Ministry
    FIFA Expects Sold Out Arenas at 2018 World Cup in Russia
    English Footballers Warned Against Russian Women During 2018 FIFA
    FIFA Opens Probe Into Claims of Racist Abuse During Russia-France Friendly
    Tags:
    Champions League, stadium, goal, championship, sport, football, Lionel Messi, Catalonia, Barcelona, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse