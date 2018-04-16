UEFA Not Planning to Press Charges Against CSKA Moscow Over Fans' Alleged Racism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) does not intend to launch legal proceedings against Russian football club CSKA Moscow over reports of the allegedly racist behavior of its fans at a match against London's Arsenal due to absence of evidence, a representative of the UEFA press service told Sputnik on Monday.

On Friday, the Reuters news agency reported that its photographer heard CSKA Moscow fans shouting racist chats at Arsenal players Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi during the Thursday Europa League game in the Russian capital.

"This case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 31 May. No incidents of racist behaviour were reported by the match officials, and UEFA has not received any subsequent evidence related to these allegations. Therefore, no charges have been opened against PFC CSKA Moskva in this regard at this stage," the press service said.

The representative added that charges against CSKA over the use of fireworks and blocking of stairways at the stadium would still be reviewed.

The news of racist chants comes two months before the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.