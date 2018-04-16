Fowl Ball: Fan Throws Rooster at Football Coach (VIDEO)

The work of a football coach is hard and nerve-racking, especially when you train a Russian football team: you can receive insults, objections and even be a target for something being thrown at you, like...an ordinary rooster.

A video has recently appeared in Russian media, featuring a football match between two Russian teams — FC Luch-Energiya and FC Fakel Voronezh. During the match, one of the fans for FC Luch-Energiya came to the fence of the fan zone and threw a live rooster in the direction of the coach's bench.

The rooster, however, hovered in an opposite direction and landed on the field, leaving the latter only after a fourth referee approached it.