Referee Gets Death Threats Over Buffon's Red Card in Match With Real

It was Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's brutal behavior which has finally added to Real Madrid's dramatic foray into the semifinals of the Champions League earlier this week.

English Premier League referee Michael Oliver is receiving abusive messages from Juventus fans due to his last-ditch decision during a recent Champions League game between the Italian club and Real Madrid, according to Football Italia.

The referee is not registered in social networks so fans are posting messages with threats, including deadly ones, on the Twitter page of Oliver's wife Lucy, who is a qualified Women's Super League referee.

After the match, Lucy's phone number was published on social networks, which also provoked a flood of threats against Oliver's family. Shortly after, the number was deactivated by police officers.

Police are also investigating reports of someone banging on the front door of the couple's house and shouting insults through their letterbox.

Juventus scored three goals throughout the April 11 match, but at the end of the day, Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez earned a soft penalty, prompting anger from Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

After Buffon was sent off by Michael Oliver with a red card for brutal behavior, Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to seize the opportunity. Despite losing the match 1-3, Real forayed into the next stage of the Champions League with an aggregate 4-3 win.