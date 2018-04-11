UFC Ex-Champ Alvarez Claims He's Ready to Outdo Russia's Undefeated Nurmagomedov

The US mixed martial artist believes that he is the only fighter in the lightweight division who could gain the upper hand over the current UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who holds one of the longest winning streaks with his 26 wins.

"I am Khabib's Kryptonite. You all know it. It's the elephant in the room," Eddie Alvarez, a former UFC title holder, said during an Instagram live session after UFC 223. "I'm the guy in the lightweight division, the only guy that can beat Khabib. Everyone knows it," the athlete added.

UFC 223 took place on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Nurmagomedov fought against Al Iaquinta and defeated him.

Now, Nurmagomedov reportedly plans to take a month-long break and return later in the year, with Alvarez ready to use Khabib's absence for his own good.

"Khabib's gonna take some time off, I believe, for prayer and reflection. I don't know where that leaves me but I'm gonna sit down with the UFC and let them know, I'm the guy to dethrone this man, I'm the guy to give him his loss. I beat champions, that's what I thrive on. I love belts. I love collecting them. I love beating champions," Alvarez said.

Social media users have vividly reacted to the former UFC lightweight champion's remarks.

I just asked @Ealvarezfight about his standing after #UFC223 fallout:



"I'll be gunning for that LW belt. Khabib's gonna take some time off for prayer & reflection. Don't know where that leaves me but I'll be sitting down w/ the UFC & trying to give this man his first loss." pic.twitter.com/R5vjM4EEj4 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) 8 апреля 2018 г.

Most Twitter users doubted that Alvarez is ready to outdo the Russian champion.

He said he’d be ready to step in if something happened to Khabib/Ferguson. He said he’d be ready. Then he got the call & wasn’t ready. — Craig Simmons (@ces4b) 9 апреля 2018 г.

Hahahahahaha lose for first belt

No no no khabib kill you under 3 round.

Kissing hand teddy bear — Suwitok Tungkal (@SuwitokT) 9 апреля 2018 г.

It would be nice to see if you can make him tired….beating him that would be mision imposible…i would give you 15%-85% to @TeamKhabib

He is DIFFERENT LEV3L — Feković Enes (@EnesZule_coach) 9 апреля 2018 г.

That's literally hilarious and obviously Eddie must have far too much brain damage. He would get wrecked easily. — Cody (@CodyDcOver9000) 11 апреля 2018 г.

Everyone forgets Eddie.That's why he just wants some attention — Iliaz Suranov (@iliaz_suranov) 11 апреля 2018 г.

Others, however, believe that this would be a good fight.

I think Eddie could bring it to him! He is so underrated(for some odd reason) All around amazing fighter. One of my favs. I want to see this!!! — Lauren (@LaFoxy10) 8 апреля 2018 г.

it wouldn't be such a bad match up — Badguy ink ⚓ (@NoamanDadghir) 10 апреля 2018 г.

It would be interesting, because he's the only dude at 155 that can do a bit of wrestling and he's got a little stand up as well, even though Conor made that look awful ordinary ✊🏻I'd pay to see it… — Kevin Ryan (@kevinryan1970) 10 апреля 2018 г.

I really like that he believes this, that's what makes for great fights. — Larry (@larmul61) 10 апреля 2018 г.

