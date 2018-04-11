Register
    Manchester United's Chris Smalling, left, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday April 7, 2018

    Hardcore Manchester City Fan Bets His Wife Against United and Loses

    Manchester United won after a tough fight against Manchester City, bringing joy to its fans. But one particular fan got more than anyone else out of their victory.

    It turns out that gambling can lead to losing everyone you love in more ways than one. Amani Stanley from Tanzania was so confident that Manchester City would win the upcoming match that he decided to put a bet against his Manchester United-supporting brother Shilla Tony. The prize for the winner… is the loser's wife, lent out for one week. Unfortunately for Amani Stanley, Manchester City failed to meet his expectations.

    "I [Amani Stanley] hereby promise to give away my wife for an entire week to my brother Tony Shilla if Manchester City doesn't win the league title against Manchester United," the written agreement between the two, obtained by Kenya's Nairobi News, reads.

    The story of the bizarre bet was reported in local media, but so far it's unclear whether Amani Stanley is actually going to fulfil his end of the bargain. What is even more interesting is how both fans' wives are going to react to the news.

    Manchester United won after a tough fight versus Manchester City 3-2. Two goals by Paul Pogba and a final one by Chris Smalling secured United's victory.

