'We Did It in Style': Roma Boot Barca Out of Champions League, Rattle Twitter

Fighting against tall odds, Roma engineered a real miracle, muscling their way into the prestigious tournament’s last eight.

Champions League comeback kings Barcelona were dethroned in the Italian capital on Tuesday when Roma pulled off a major shock, trouncing the Spanish 3-0 to make their way to the Champions League semi-finals.

Barcelona were heavy favorites, leading 4-1 on aggregate after a comfortable first leg win, only to fall apart to Roma, who went into an all-stops-out attack right from kickoff at Stadio Olimpico.

© AFP 2018/ Alberto PIZZOLI Ronaldo's Masterpiece May Rob Buffon of Last Chance to Win Champions League (VIDEO)

The Italians controlled the field throughout the entire game, with Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas securing the 4-4 aggregate as a visibly distraught Barca tried unsuccessfully to turn the tide.

Twitter in Shock and Awe

Roma's stunning victory, which made them only the third team in Champions League history to overturn a first-leg defeat of three goals or more, caused a veritable twitter storm among both team's fans.

​

​Current mood in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/9vgSWVZ8EP

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 10 апреля 2018 г.

​​"It is difficult to believe, but we did it and did it in style,” Roma striker Edin Dzeko said after the game.

READ MORE: Champions League Football Match Stopped After Cat Wanders into The Field