'We Did It in Style': Roma Boot Barca Out of Champions League, Rattle Twitter

Champions League comeback kings Barcelona were dethroned in the Italian capital on Tuesday when Roma pulled off a major shock, trouncing the Spanish 3-0 to make their way to the Champions League semi-finals.
Barcelona were heavy favorites, leading 4-1 on aggregate after a comfortable first leg win, only to fall apart to Roma, who went into an all-stops-out attack right from kickoff at Stadio Olimpico.
Twitter in Shock and Awe
Roma's stunning victory, which made them only the third team in Champions League history to overturn a first-leg defeat of three goals or more, caused a veritable twitter storm among both team's fans.
#Roma dressing room going absolutely mental! Edin Dzeko even brought his child along 🤣👍 #RomaBarca #UCL pic.twitter.com/M3CDdNfK29— Shuj (@ChocMilkSheikh) 10 апреля 2018 г.
#Roma president, James Pallotta, throwing himself in the fountain of Piazza del Popolo with fans going crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErY9rzZuJJ— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 10 апреля 2018 г.
Current mood in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/9vgSWVZ8EP
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 10 апреля 2018 г.
"It is difficult to believe, but we did it and did it in style,” Roma striker Edin Dzeko said after the game.
READ MORE: Champions League Football Match Stopped After Cat Wanders into The Field
All comments
Show new comments (0)