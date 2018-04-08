Nurmagomedov to McGregor: "Beg Me!"

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor attacked a bus carrying fellow UFC fighters on April 5 and was later arrested by New York Police. The attack was allegedly targeted at another UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was supposedly in conflict with a friend of Conor’s.

Online sport media MMAFighting.com journalist Ariel Helwani reported on his Twitter that the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said he is going to make UFC fighter Conor McGregor "humble" and that he needs to "beg" him to have a chance to fight with a champion. Nurmagomedov also noted that the fight with McGregor will be so huge that he wants a world tour promoting the event.

Khabib on Conor: I told you guys, we’re going to make him humble. Now no more fake champions. This champion is going to defend his title. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) 8 апреля 2018 г.

Khabib to McGregor: “Beg me.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) 8 апреля 2018 г.

Khabib concedes the McGregor fight would be huge. He wants a world tour to promote it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) 8 апреля 2018 г.

READ MORE: WATCH: Conor McGregor Attacks UFC Bus, Throws Metal Barrier at Windows

McGregor had earlier assaulted Nurmagomedov's bus, which was also carrying other UFC fighters, breaking one window and injuring one fighter. The "attack" was allegedly caused by a conflict between Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov, a teammate and good friend of McGregor's. The Irish fighter was arrested by police