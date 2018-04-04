Register
20:03 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Houston Astrodome, pictured in 2012, before the pitch was dug up

    'Eighth Wonder of the World' Saved From the Bulldozers...to Become a Parking Lot

    © AP Photo/
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When the Houston Astrodome in Texas was built in 1965 it was dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World" because of its extraordinary architecture. Now, long after the two sports teams that called it home moved out, there are plans to give it a new lease of life at a cost of $105 million.

    On Sunday, April 9, a special "Domecoming Party" is planned so that everyone who has special memories of the famous old baseball and NFL stadium can have a final moment with their memories before work begins on the revamp.

    The Astrodome was the first stadium of its kind.

    Previously soccer, baseball and athletics arenas had always had four stands, one on each side.

    But the architects and structural engineers discovered a way of building a huge domed roof — which was 18 stories tall — and covered more than nine acres.

    Special Air Conditioning System to Cope With Texas Heat

    The enormous scoreboard had to be lifted into position above the pitch and a special air conditioning system was introduced so that players and spectators alike could cope with the stifling heat of a Texan summer.

    The Astrodome had several teething problems.

    Firstly baseball players complained that light reflecting from the glass panels in the roof made it hard for them to see when they were trying to catch a ball in the air.

    When the panels were painted white this led to another problem. The lack of direct sunlight caused most of the grass to die, which led to artificial turf being introduced, what became known as Astroturf.

    The Astrodome was home to the Houston Astros baseball team and the Oilers NFL franchise but both left long before 2006 when the building — a marvel of civil engineering — faced the prospect of demolition.

    In 2009 Houston fire marshal's office declared the edifice unfit for occupancy.

    Former Stadium Will Have Space For 1,40 Cars

    Various plans to resurrect it fell by the wayside over the years but every year Harris County — which includes Houston — was paying US$170,000 on electric bills and flood insurance.

    In February the Harris County Commissioners Court approved a US$105 million plan which would convert the inside of the former stadium into a parking lot with space for 1,400 cars and 500,000 square feet of space which would be rented out for festivals, conferences and other commercial uses.

    Work is due to start in October and the facility will be open in February 2020.

    The Astrodome Conservancy, which was set up in 2016 to preserve the architectural history of the former stadium, is not charging for Sunday's Domecoming Party but all 25,000 tickets were snapped up online within hours of being made available.

    ​The conservancy was set up by three conservationists, Phoebe Tudor, Minnette Boesel and Judy Nyquist, who played a key part in getting the Astrodome designated as a protected State Antiquities Landmark, which made it almost impossible to demolish.

    "The Astrodome is still very much as it was. A lot of seats have been removed and sold off several years ago, but you still get the sense of wonder when you walk into that big space," Ms. Tudor told the University of Houston's media website.

    Astros Baseball Team Moved to Enron Field

    The Astros pitched their last ball at the stadium in 1999 and the following year moved into a new stadium, which is nowadays known as Minute Maid Park but was originally called Enron Field, after the giant Houston-based energy company who would file for bankruptcy in 2001.

    Last year the Astros won the MLB World Series for the first time in their history.

    The Oilers vanished off the face of the Earth in 1996 after a disastrous final season at the Astrodome which was played in silence in front of crowds of fewer than 20,000.

    The Oilers lost their place in the NFL to the Tennessee Titans and when Houston got a new team, the Texans, they moved into the NRG Field stadium, right next door to the Astrodome.

    Ironically the covered stadium with the largest seating capacity in 2018 is the AT&T Stadium, just up the road in Arlington, which is the home of the Texas Rangers MLB franchise. It holds 80,000 but that can be expanded to 105,000 if required.

    The sixth biggest covered stadium in the world is the Krestovsky Stadium in St Petersburg, which will host games during this summer's World Cup in Russia.​

    Related:

    Consul General: Hundreds of Russian Citizens Voted in Houston
    Buzzer Beater Lifts Michigan Over Houston in NCAA Tournament
    Jaguar Cubs Born in Houston Zoo
    Hurricane Harvey Disaster: 'Real Estate Sector in Houston May Never Be The Same'
    Tags:
    American football, stadium, baseball, sport, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League, Houston, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse