13:42 GMT +304 April 2018
    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018

    Ronaldo's Shot May Rob Buffon of Last Chance to Win Champions League (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018/ Alberto PIZZOLI
    Juventus fans did not think twice before standing up and cheering Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick during the Italian football club's Champions League encounter with Real Madrid.

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon did not even try to prevent Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring his second goal in the first game of the Champions Leagues' quarterfinals.

    The Italian club's fans stood up and burst into applause when Ronaldo seized the opportunity to perform an overhead kick to contribute to Real's 3-0 victory over Juventus at the end of the day.

    In this vein, speculation is rife that Real's win apparently turns the second game in Madrid into a purely formal event just to seal Real's success.

    Twitter users quickly heaped praise on what some of them described as an "outrageous and beautiful" goal by Ronaldo.

    Early last month, media reports said that 40-year old Buffon had taken a final decision to wrap up his career after the end of this year's season. As for Ronaldo, he became the first player in history to score in ten Champions League matches in a row. 

    Tags:
    game, success, victory, goal, fans, Twitter, Juventus, Real Madrid, Gianluigi Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo
