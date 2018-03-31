WATCH: Russian MMA Boxer Knocks Down Foe in 10 Seconds

Watch as Ismail Sagov, a Russian MMA fighter, knocks down his adversary from Tajikistan, Eradj Holov, in just 10 seconds.

The match was part of Fight Nights Global 85, a mixed martial arts event, and took place at VTB Ice Palace in Moscow March 30.

Ismail Sagov KOs Eradzh Kholov in 10 seconds FNG 85) pic.twitter.com/nF1tfHGVfu — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) 30 марта 2018 г.

​Sagov took out Holov with a single punch, then started pounding his adversary, but was interrupted by a referee, who ruled Sagov the winner.

Before this fight, Holov had lost two fights out of a total of four; it was Sagov's second fight of his career but his first victory. Sagov was knocked down in his debut fight, though, according to a Lenta.ru report.