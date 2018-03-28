Striker Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Rejects Lucrative New Deal from Manchester City

The English Premiership-leading side wanted to lock up the Brazilian striker before he left to compete in the World Cup in Russia, but negotiations have been stalled until the summer.

Jesus is currently under a contract that pays him around £65,000 a week, and according to Daily Mail, his representatives were unimpressed by the club's offer of £90,000 until 2023.

The 20-year-old's current deal runs until 2022, so there is no rush, and there are no fears of him going elsewhere this summer.

READ MORE: France Footballers Experienced No Racism in Russia — Reports

City decided to reward the Brazil international with a new and improved deal after his brilliant start to life in the Premier League and a compromise seems imminent.

The goal-scoring machine just confirmed his value, netting the winner in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.