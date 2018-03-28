Striker Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Rejects Lucrative New Deal from Manchester City

Jesus is currently under a contract that pays him around £65,000 a week, and according to Daily Mail, his representatives were unimpressed by the club's offer of £90,000 until 2023.
The 20-year-old's current deal runs until 2022, so there is no rush, and there are no fears of him going elsewhere this summer.
READ MORE: France Footballers Experienced No Racism in Russia — Reports
City decided to reward the Brazil international with a new and improved deal after his brilliant start to life in the Premier League and a compromise seems imminent.
The goal-scoring machine just confirmed his value, netting the winner in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)