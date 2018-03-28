Disgusted Messi Leaves as Argentina Get Demolished by Spain in Friendly (VIDEO)

With a couple of months to go before the World Cup in Russia, a next-generation Spanish squad absolutely obliterated the Argentinians 6-1 behind an Isco hat-trick in Madrid.

The Barcelona superstar, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, did not seem to have a good time watching the beatdown from a box above the pitch.

Argentinian defense looked nearly non-existent, with Spain goalkeeper David De Gea assisting Iago Aspas with three blue shirts surrounding him at one point.

​After Wilfredo Caballero concealed the sixth goal, the 30-year-old couldn't take it no more and left the arena.