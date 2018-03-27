Tokyo to Be First to Use Facial Recognition at Olympics 2020 – Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will deploy facial recognition technology to screen staff and athletes for the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

After collecting photographs of staff and athletes in a single database, organizers will issue ID cards enhanced with IC chips, which will help automatically identify those entering the venues, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics expect to employ anywhere from 300,000 to 400,000 personnel, and the use of these advanced technologies will help facilitate their movement. The use of face scanning technologies is supposed to prevent people using borrowed, stolen or counterfeit ID cards from entering Olympic venues.

The organizers will not use facial recognition for spectators and will utilize X-ray and metal detectors to search for weapons and dangerous materials. Olympic venues are to be surrounded by fences of up to three meters (10 feet) in height and equipped with infrared sensors and cameras for 24-hour surveillance.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to take place between July 24 and August 9, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6.

