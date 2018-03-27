Fan Invades Pitch During Friendly, Kisses Christiano Ronaldo (VIDEO)

You could probably say the uninvited guest had a better day than the Portuguese star, whose team lost to the Netherlands 3-0 in an international friendly on Monday.

It looked like the guy was going for the lips too, but Ronaldo turned away in the last moment. After security took down the first offender, a second one managed to make his way to CR7 and at least touch his idol as well.

Portugal playmaker looked highly irritated by the incident, but it might have been the best thing to happen to him on the pitch that day.

It was a frustrating game for Ronaldo with the lowlight coming in the 30th minute when he completely screwed up a great chance, flopped and then cursed out the referee.

Ronaldo diving in a friendly game, disgraceful pic.twitter.com/DRuBkRCVJ0 — ً (@Virgiloholic) March 26, 2018

​The reigning Euro 2016 champions didn't stand a chance against a hungry Dutch team, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, looking disrupted on both sides of the ball.