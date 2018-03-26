Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann Want to Join Forces on Club Level

The French attacking duo, who are currently preparing for Tuesday's friendly contest against World Cup hosts Russia in St. Petersburg, admitted they love playing together.

The French national football team stars told Canal+ they would love to work together as club teammates, but Griezmann stressed it doesn't mean he is going to Manchester United.

© AP Photo/ Frank Augstein France's Antoine Griezmann, left, and France's Paul Pogba warm up during a training session at the stadium in Clairefontaine, France, Saturday, July 9, 2016

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid's Griezmann was reported to be a transfer target at Old Trafford last summer.

READ MORE: Israeli Government Lets Footballers Keep Saturday

"The whole year together, winning trophies. I really hope we're going to do that one day," said Pogba.

France are among the favorites to win the World Cup in Russia, but they were far from dominant in qualifying, and lost 3-2 to Colombia on Friday, giving up a 2-0 lead.