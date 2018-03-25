Sergey Sirotkin's Formula One Debut Cut Short by a Sandwich Bag

Sirotkin said the bag had caused massive overheating, and the temperature spike destroyed all the brakes.
"At some point I lost the pedal completely, lucky no wall or nothing there so the car is still in one piece but I lost the car straight on," the 22-year-old said after the race according to ESPN.
When asked if the bag was empty, Sirotkin replied: "Yeah, I didn't even get a sandwich from it!"
All jokes aside, however, the rookie was understandably disappointed in his debut after qualifying at 19th position.
"To be honest it's been a very tough weekend. You know I've been around a little while and up to now it all went exactly as I was pretty much expecting it to be going. But this weekend was really tough, it was really something out of what usually happens that we didn't, or I didn't, expect."
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel topped the podium in Melbourne with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finishing second.
