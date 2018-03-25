Croatian Footballer Dies on Pitch After Ball Hits Him in the Chest

Bruno Boban, 25, was the leading scorer for Croatian third tier outfit Marsonia. Fifteen minutes into his team's contest against Slavonia Pozega, he was hit by the ball in his chest at close range.

Paramedics spent 40 minutes trying to revive Boban after he collapsed on the field just moments after being hit in the chest by the ball.

At first, the match went on as Boban appeared to be fine before dropping to the ground and completely losing consciousness according to HRT Sport.

Despite the medics' best efforts, he was pronounced dead on the spot moments later. The cause of death is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, the football world mourned another loss, when Fiorentina captain Davide Astori passed away in his hotel.