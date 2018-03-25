Sebastian Vettel Wins F1 Season-Opening Australian Grand Prix

The German Ferrari driver beat his championship rival, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who had the lead for the better part of the race, to repeat his last year's success in Melbourne.

For the first 25 laps Hamilton seemed to be poised for a win from pole position, but found himself shuffled behind Vettel's Ferrari when Romain Grosjean stopped on the track with a loose wheel nut.

The resulting Virtual Safety Car gave Vettel, who had yet to pit, an opportunity to do so while the rest of the field were running at a reduced speed, and in doing so he emerged ahead of his British rival.

From that moment on, the German did just enough to ensure he held onto the lead despite a spirited push from Hamilton. Vettel's teammate Kimi Räikkönen rounded up the podium.

The season now moves to Bahrain, where the next Grand Prix will take place in two weeks' time.