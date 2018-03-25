Australian PM Enters Fray of National Cricket Team Cheating Scandal

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has admitted he tampered with the ball during the third test against South Africa in Cape Town, and team captain Steve Smith said he was aware of the plan in advance.

While Smith officially remains at the helm of Team Australia, the public has been calling for his suspension and to forfeit the test with the country's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull leading the charge.

Mr. Turnbull has already contacted the former member of his Indigenous Advisory Council and chairman of Cricket Australia, David Peever, AAP reports.

"I've expressed to him very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa."

Saturday's events might just cap off a fractious four-match series, with several players already having been disciplined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).