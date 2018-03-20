'I am the Best': Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Third Straight Portuguese POY Award

The award is only three years old, with Ronaldo predictably taking the top honors on all three occasions. It wasn't close either, with the 33-year-old almost matching President Putin's numbers in Russia at 65% of the votes.

The Real Madrid star took home the Quinas de Oro trophy for 2017, edging over compatriots Bernardo Silva of Manchester City and Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patrico.

This latest trophy capped off an exceptional 2017 for the Portuguese, who clinched his fifth Ballon d'Or after winning La Liga, Champions League and Club World Cup titles with the Galacticos.

"We have to defend what is ours because there is always a Portuguese in the fight. I always believe and say that I am the best, whatever they say, and then I show it on the pitch," Ronaldo said at the award ceremony in Lisbon.