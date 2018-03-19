Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Course to Win European Golden Shoe

The Egyptian midfielder, who just scored four goals against Watford on Saturday, now has three more for the season than his nearest challenger, Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Salah can become only the second Premier League player in the last 11 seasons to win the trophy awarded to Europe's top goal-scorer.

If the 25-year-olds does achieve this landmark, he will join former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who shared the award with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013-14.

READ MORE: Messi Sees Russia as Last Chance for World Cup Glory

Four-time Golden Shoe winner Messi is the current holder, with Ronaldo also having won it four times. The Portuguese and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi moved into this season's top 10 on Sunday after both matched Salah's feat of four goals.