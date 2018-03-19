Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 50th Career Hat-Trick Adding a Fourth (VIDEO)

The Portugal star continued his remarkable scoring streak, turning in another amazing performance as Real Madrid took care of the visiting Gerona 6-3.

Ronaldo has now scored an incredible 17 goals in his last eight games across all competitions. Lucas Vasques and Gareth Bale also found the net for Real.

"Ronaldo is very important to us, he transmits an energy across the whole group," coach Zinedine Zidane said, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese star has scored his 44th Real Madrid hat trick to go with one for Manchester United and five for the national team. He already has the all-time La Liga record with 34, which is six more than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

As for the rare feet of a double-brace, CR7 has completed it eight times for the Galacticos and once for Portugal. His total career tally is now up to 645 goals.

