NY Rangers Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev Compares US to Russia

The Bulgarian-Russian netminder told Sport24 he has completely adapted to life in the US, sounding off on differences between Russian and American cultures.

The 22-year-old has been on the come-up lately, starting over Henrik Lundqvist and is now 4-2-1 for the season with a.922 save percentage.

"Everyday life is very different here. For instance, it's considered completely normal to wear a hat during a meal. In Russia you'd get smacked upside the head immediately: 'Are you out your mind? Have some respect!" said Georgiev.

The rising star added he didn't have any language barrier problems.

"I feel totally comfortable. No problems at all, language-wise. My parents sent me to a language-specialized school, so I've been fluent in English since I was 10."