NY Rangers Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev Compares US to Russia

The 22-year-old has been on the come-up lately, starting over Henrik Lundqvist and is now 4-2-1 for the season with a.922 save percentage.
"Everyday life is very different here. For instance, it's considered completely normal to wear a hat during a meal. In Russia you'd get smacked upside the head immediately: 'Are you out your mind? Have some respect!" said Georgiev.
The rising star added he didn't have any language barrier problems.
"I feel totally comfortable. No problems at all, language-wise. My parents sent me to a language-specialized school, so I've been fluent in English since I was 10."
