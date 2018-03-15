Register
18:21 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

    'My Soul Began to Cry' - Russian Figure Skater Opens Up on Olympic Silver

    © AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Olympic silver awarded Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about her experience at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

    Eighteen-year-old Medvedeva said that she had a lot of support to focus on her goal, saying however that it wasn’t always easy to continue working amid the constant discussions surrounding the participation of Russian athletes.

    "After my long program I started to cry, it was the first time when my soul began to cry, it was just amazing inside, I didn’t expect from myself that I can cry after [a] performance," Medvedeva told Ruptly.

    Russia's Yevgeniya Medvedeva, winner of the gold medal in the women's free program competition at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Barcelona, during the medal ceremony
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Medvedeva Reveals Secret Jacket Compartment With Russian Flag (VIDEO)
    Talking about how she stayed focused on her goal; the silver medalist said that she didn’t watch TV or news prior to her performance.

    “Honestly I didn’t talk with my team mates about this situation. One month before the Olympics I closed inside [myself]. I only talked with my coaches and my parents,” Medvedeva said.

    She further said that she took part in the closing ceremony, but was sad that she couldn’t carry the Russian flag.

    Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva flawlessly executed her "Anna Karenina" routine, wowing the audience with both technical rigor and artistry, taking silver in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Related:

    Keira Knightley's Karenina Inspired Medvedeva's Silver Medal-Winning Routine
    Fans Take Care of Russian Flag Issue as Zagitova and Medvedeva Grace Podium
    WATCH 15-Year-Old Zagitova Win First Olympic Gold for Russia, Medvedeva 2nd
    Russia’s Medvedeva Wins European Figure Skating Championships Setting Records
    Tags:
    interview, champion, silver medal, ice skating, 2018 Winter Olympics, Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse