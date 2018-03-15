'My Soul Began to Cry' - Russian Figure Skater Opens Up on Olympic Silver

Eighteen-year-old Medvedeva said that she had a lot of support to focus on her goal, saying however that it wasn’t always easy to continue working amid the constant discussions surrounding the participation of Russian athletes.

"After my long program I started to cry, it was the first time when my soul began to cry, it was just amazing inside, I didn’t expect from myself that I can cry after [a] performance," Medvedeva told Ruptly.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya Medvedeva Reveals Secret Jacket Compartment With Russian Flag (VIDEO)

Talking about how she stayed focused on her goal; the silver medalist said that she didn’t watch TV or news prior to her performance.

“Honestly I didn’t talk with my team mates about this situation. One month before the Olympics I closed inside [myself]. I only talked with my coaches and my parents,” Medvedeva said.

She further said that she took part in the closing ceremony, but was sad that she couldn’t carry the Russian flag.

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva flawlessly executed her "Anna Karenina" routine, wowing the audience with both technical rigor and artistry, taking silver in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.