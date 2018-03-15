Champions League Football Match Stopped After Cat Wanders into The Field

A football match between Turkey’s Besiktas and Germany’s Bayern was briefly interrupted by an unexpected factor: a cat.

Referee Michael Oliver had to briefly stop the match between the two teams after a cat wandered onto the field, the Daily Mail reports.

Cat on the field for Bayern / Besiktas pic.twitter.com/3gZvADh6vk — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) 14 марта 2018 г.

​It is unknown how the furry infiltrator managed to bypass all security measures and successfully navigated the crowd of football fans, but, apparently, the cat was totally fine and didn't mind the ongoing match at all.

WATCH: Cat stops play in Besiktas-Bayern UCL match pic.twitter.com/0e4dLTHJji — Camilo V. Torres (@Camival69) 14 марта 2018 г.

​After the referee stopped the game, the cat wandered the field byline back and forth a bit, looked around, and then jumped back over the advertisement and disappeared in the crowd.

The cat who brought a Champions League game to a halt tonight. The moggie was obviously disgusted at his team Besiktas who lost 8-1 on agg to Bayern. pic.twitter.com/1xu3Wb3YWK — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) 15 марта 2018 г.

​Obviously, the animal immediately got everyone's attention. After the match, in which Bayern destroyed Besiktas 8-1, Bayern's social media team jokingly added the cat as a "man of the match" vote option. Guess who won the poll.