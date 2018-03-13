Ovechkin Becomes 20th NHL Player to Score 600 Goals (VIDEO)

The Washington Capitals captain scored twice in the 3-2 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets to reach the landmark in his 990th regular season contest.

Alex Ovechkin joined yet another elite group of players, becoming the 20th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Number 600 came early in the second period, marking his league-leading 42nd score of the campaign.

Alex Ovechkin becomes the 20th player in NHL history to reach 600 career goals. #600vi pic.twitter.com/RfhO2RicYh — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 13, 2018

A ​standing ovation and chants of "Ovi! Ovi" went on at the Capital One Arena for a good minute after the 32-year-old Russian returned to the bench.

Ovechkin became the third-youngest player ever to reach 600, trailing only Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (894) and Mario Lemieux.

"My wife is here, she just came back from Moscow. She said, 'I have a feeling you're going to score tonight and we're going to enjoy the time,'" said Ovechkin during the intermission. "So, I'm very happy…. My parents are watching the game at home and they're happy. So the whole family's happy, that's the most important thing."