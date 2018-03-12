Another Landmark: Transgender Woman Beats Man in MMA Fight in Brazil (VIDEO)

Anne Veriato made history by not just headlining the first ever contest of its kind, but coming out on top against her male opponent, Railson Paixao, in a strawweight bout.

Veriato, who had already successfully competed against male opponents in the local jiu-jitsu circuit, scored a decision victory in the first MMA fight between a transgender woman and a man.

The 21-year-old Brazilian spent the majority of the bout deploying ground submissions, but Paixao managed to escape most of the attacks. He did connect on more punches, but Veriato stuck to the takedowns and it paid off with a unanimous decision in the end.

"It's only fair to fight men," Veriato said before the fight. "It never crossed my mind to fight a woman because I think I'm too good."

With a 1-0 MMA record, it looks like she really meant it.