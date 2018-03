MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian paralympic athlete Ekaterina Rumyantseva won gold in a ski race at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Another Russian athlete Anna Milenina won silver, while Ukrainian Liudmyla Liashenko came third in the race.

It is Russia's third gold medal at the Paralympics in South Korea. Earlier, Russian paralympic athlete Mikhalina Lysova won biathlon gold in a 6km race for visually impaired female Paralympians.

On Saturday, Ekaterina Rumyantseva won the gold medal in women’s 6km standing biathlon event.

Pyeongchang will host the XII Paralympic Winter Games from March 9 to March 18, after successfully holding the XXIII Olympic Winter Games previous month.