Just Doing It? NY Giants React to Video of Star Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The seven-second clip posted online shows Beckham, who is currently on a Nike-sponsored trip in Europe, in bed next to a pizza, a woman and some suspicious- looking substances.

The Giants' star wide receiver appears to be holding what looks like a blunt in his right hand, while his lady-friend is armed with a credit card with some white powder on it. The exact location of the footage remains unknown.

"We're aware of the video, but we don't have any comment beyond that," a club spokesman said, according to ESPN.

The incriminating images might have been filmed in Spain, where Beckham stopped by to break bread with fellow Nike endorser Christiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old, who already set quite a few records in his three years in the NFL, has been known for his off-the-field antics, but above all the champagning and campaigning he's still primarily universally recognized for The Catch.

Marijuana remains outlawed by the league's substance abuse policy. OBJ has never been reported to fail a test or to have at any point entered the substance abuse program.