Game Recognize Game: Ovi Meets Khabib (PHOTO)

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin found himself geeking out when UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov paid a visit to the locker room after the away win over the San Jose Sharks.

Ovechkin, who recently joined an elite group of NHL legends, handed the 29-year-old fighter a customized number-one Stadium Series Caps jersey with himself, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson singing the back.

"Was so excited to shake the hand of the champ! You're the best! Good luck," said Ovi in his Instagram post.

Nurmagomedov, a Makhachkala native, is undefeated, currently holding one of the longest winning streaks in MMA with 25 wins. He is set to take on Tony Ferguson for the full 155-pound title on April 7 in New York.

It was actually the second time this week Ovechkin crossed paths with a prized fighter: on the LA stop of their road trip, the Caps' Russians snapped a pic with Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev. Kovalev and Kuznetsov both come from Chelyabinsk.

Khabib has also been collecting memorabilia: a month ago he got invited to a Real Madrid game and checked Christiano Ronaldo off the list.